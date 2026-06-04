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    2026 AFRL Change of Command

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, outgoing Air Force Research Laboratory commander and Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, incoming Air Force Research Laboratory commander and Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer, during the Air Force Research Laboratory change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force video by AFRL)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 13:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1009510
    VIRIN: 260603-F-F3963-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751120
    Length: 01:00:07
    Location: OHIO, US

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    USAF
    USSF
    ceremony
    science
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