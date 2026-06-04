2026 AFRL Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009510" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, outgoing Air Force Research Laboratory commander and Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer, relinquishes command to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, incoming Air Force Research Laboratory commander and Department of the Air Force Technology Executive Officer, during the Air Force Research Laboratory change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 3, 2026. The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force and leads the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for air, space and cyberspace forces. (U.S. Air Force video by AFRL)