Suicide Prevention Recognition Ceremony Honoree: Army National Guard: North Dakota Army National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009503" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DSPO recognizes the North Dakota Army National Guard and their exceptional dedication to suicide prevention through their impactful “Connect to Protect” campaign. Collaborating with key partners such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, and the North Dakota Governor’s Office, they hosted 35 events across eight cities, produced a podcast, supported a gubernatorial proclamation, and engaged more than 3,000 community members. Their efforts included distributing gun locks, promoting lethal means safety, and enhancing awareness of protective factors and warning signs. Their work exemplifies a strong commitment to building a safer, more informed community.