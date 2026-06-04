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    D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Eisenhower Monument Ceremony

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    SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Allied service members, alongside local community leaders and international guests, gathered at the Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower Monument in Sainte-Mère-Église, France, to commemorate his valiant contributions as part of the 82nd D-Day Anniversary, June 3, 2026. Sainte-Mère-Église was the first town freed from Nazi occupation by elements of the U.S. Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions in the first hours of the Allied invasion of western Europe, during World War II.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009502
    VIRIN: 260603-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_111751036
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SAINTE-MèRE-ÉGLISE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 82nd Anniversary - Eisenhower Monument Ceremony, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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