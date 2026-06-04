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    FBI New Orleans: B-roll featuring Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy 2026

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    FBI New Orleans is providing b-roll from various activities during the week-long Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy co-hosted by FBI New Orleans and Tulane University. A total of 32 students from across the State of Louisiana were chosen to participate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009478
    VIRIN: 260604-D-D0355-9495
    Filename: DOD_111750852
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FBI New Orleans: B-roll featuring Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FBI New Orleans

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