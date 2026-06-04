FBI New Orleans: B-roll featuring Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy 2026

FBI New Orleans is providing b-roll from various activities during the week-long Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy co-hosted by FBI New Orleans and Tulane University. A total of 32 students from across the State of Louisiana were chosen to participate.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009478
|VIRIN:
|260604-D-D0355-9495
|Filename:
|DOD_111750852
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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