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    FBI New Orleans: Interview with FBI Community Outreach Specialist Wendy Bouyelas

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    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    FBI New Orleans is providing an interview with FBI New Orleans Community Outreach Specialist Wendy Bouyelas who speaks about the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy that was held June 1 - 5, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009476
    VIRIN: 260604-D-D0355-9298
    Filename: DOD_111750847
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, FBI New Orleans: Interview with FBI Community Outreach Specialist Wendy Bouyelas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCG Base Support Unit New Orleans

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