FBI New Orleans: Interview with FBI Community Outreach Specialist Wendy Bouyelas

FBI New Orleans is providing an interview with FBI New Orleans Community Outreach Specialist Wendy Bouyelas who speaks about the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy that was held June 1 - 5, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009476
|VIRIN:
|260604-D-D0355-9298
|Filename:
|DOD_111750847
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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