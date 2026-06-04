493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 493rd and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons launch F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. As Allied Air Command's premier tactical exercise, RAFL26 tests the ability of U.S. and NATO forces to respond to emerging threats with immediate, decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009472
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-CP836-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111750775
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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