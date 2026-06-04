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    493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag

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    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 493rd and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons launch F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. As Allied Air Command's premier tactical exercise, RAFL26 tests the ability of U.S. and NATO forces to respond to emerging threats with immediate, decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009472
    VIRIN: 260603-F-CP836-1002
    Filename: DOD_111750775
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB

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    This work, 493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag, by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    48 FW
    F-35A Lightning II
    Agile Combat Employment
    Ramstein Flag
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26

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