493 FGS departs for exercise Ramstein Flag

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 493rd and 495th Fighter Generation Squadrons launch F-35A Lightning II aircraft during exercise Ramstein Flag 26 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. As Allied Air Command's premier tactical exercise, RAFL26 tests the ability of U.S. and NATO forces to respond to emerging threats with immediate, decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)