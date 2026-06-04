B-roll: US Army Capt. Joseph Bernitz shares remarks during a change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Bernitz, incoming commander, Intelligence and Sustainment Company (I&S), Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 5, 2026. The change of I&S Change of Command ceremony, presided by Lt. Col. Christopher J. Christiana, commander of HHBn, SETAF-AF, signified the formal transfer of authority between commanders, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)