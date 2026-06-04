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    B-roll: US Army Capt. Joseph Bernitz shares remarks during a change of command ceremony

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.05.2026

    Video by Spc. BENTLEY SAN NICOLAS 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Joseph Bernitz, incoming commander, Intelligence and Sustainment Company (I&S), Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 5, 2026. The change of I&S Change of Command ceremony, presided by Lt. Col. Christopher J. Christiana, commander of HHBn, SETAF-AF, signified the formal transfer of authority between commanders, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009436
    VIRIN: 050626-A-FK395-2003
    Filename: DOD_111750439
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, B-roll: US Army Capt. Joseph Bernitz shares remarks during a change of command ceremony, by SPC BENTLEY SAN NICOLAS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SETAFAF

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