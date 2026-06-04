U.S. Army Capt. Calvin Au, outgoing commander, Intelligence and Sustainment Company (I&S), Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), shares remarks during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, June 5, 2026. The change of I&S Change of Command ceremony, presided by Lt. Col. Christopher J. Christiana, commander of HHBn, SETAF-AF, signified the formal transfer of authority between commanders, ensuring continuity of leadership and mission readiness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009435
|VIRIN:
|050626-A-FK395-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111750436
|Length:
|00:06:57
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: US Army Capt. Calvin Au shares remarks during a change of command ceremony, by SPC BENTLEY SAN NICOLAS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.