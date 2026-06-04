USNA Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback Ceremony.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009431" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 13, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback. Modeled after the U.S. Navy's historic shellback ceremony; this marks the end of their youngster year and symbolizes the transformation from youngsters to midshipmen second class. An honored tradition filled with physical challenges and team spirit. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Craig)