ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 13, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback. Modeled after the U.S. Navy's historic shellback ceremony; this marks the end of their youngster year and symbolizes the transformation from youngsters to midshipmen second class. An honored tradition filled with physical challenges and team spirit. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Craig)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009431
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-WW800-6052
|Filename:
|DOD_111750362
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USNA Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback Ceremony., by PO2 Hannah Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.