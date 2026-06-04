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    USNA Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback Ceremony.

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    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Craig 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 13, 2026) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback. Modeled after the U.S. Navy's historic shellback ceremony; this marks the end of their youngster year and symbolizes the transformation from youngsters to midshipmen second class. An honored tradition filled with physical challenges and team spirit. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah K. Craig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009431
    VIRIN: 260513-N-WW800-6052
    Filename: DOD_111750362
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US

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    This work, USNA Class of 2028 participate in the Severn Shellback Ceremony., by PO2 Hannah Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USNA
    United States Naval Academy (USNA)
    USNA Midshipmen
    Severn Shellback Ceremony

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