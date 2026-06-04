SOCIAL: U.S. Soldiers honor D-Day C-47 crash victims in Picauville

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009427" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division honor 20 U.S. service members who died in a C-47 crash during a ceremony in Picauville, France, June 4, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.



The crash occurred during the June 6, 1944, invasion of Normandy, which began the liberation of France during World War II. Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the ceremony.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)