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    SOCIAL: U.S. Soldiers honor D-Day C-47 crash victims in Picauville

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    PICAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.03.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division honor 20 U.S. service members who died in a C-47 crash during a ceremony in Picauville, France, June 4, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

    The crash occurred during the June 6, 1944, invasion of Normandy, which began the liberation of France during World War II. Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the ceremony.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009427
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XY121-6387
    Filename: DOD_111750276
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PICAUVILLE, FR

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    This work, SOCIAL: U.S. Soldiers honor D-Day C-47 crash victims in Picauville, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    D-Day
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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