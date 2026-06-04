U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division honor 20 U.S. service members who died in a C-47 crash during a ceremony in Picauville, France, June 4, 2026, as part of events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.
The crash occurred during the June 6, 1944, invasion of Normandy, which began the liberation of France during World War II. Maj. Gen. David W. Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the ceremony.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009427
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XY121-6387
|Filename:
|DOD_111750276
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|PICAUVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCIAL: U.S. Soldiers honor D-Day C-47 crash victims in Picauville, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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