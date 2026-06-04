401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Col. Erin Frazier, outgoing commander of the 401st Army Field Support Brigade, relinquishes command to Col. Romaine Aguon during a change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 5, 2026. The unit colors represent the lineage, honors, and esprit de corps of each subordinate unit within the command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009424
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-RM492-2057
|Filename:
|DOD_111750254
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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