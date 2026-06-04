401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009424" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Erin Frazier, outgoing commander of the 401st Army Field Support Brigade, relinquishes command to Col. Romaine Aguon during a change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 5, 2026. The unit colors represent the lineage, honors, and esprit de corps of each subordinate unit within the command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)