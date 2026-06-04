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    401st Army Field Support Brigade Change of Command

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Col. Erin Frazier, outgoing commander of the 401st Army Field Support Brigade, relinquishes command to Col. Romaine Aguon during a change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 5, 2026. The unit colors represent the lineage, honors, and esprit de corps of each subordinate unit within the command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009424
    VIRIN: 260605-A-RM492-2057
    Filename: DOD_111750254
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    TAGS

    21stTSC
    FirstInSupport
    StrongerTogeather
    401stAFSB

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