In Ravenoville, Normandy, U.S. Army and German Soldiers solemnly gathered for the Eternal Heroes Ceremony to honor the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who fought and gave their lives on these historic shores.
Surrounded by the landscapes that bear witness to their valor, we reflected on the enduring legacy of the men who helped secure the freedoms we enjoy today. Their service, marked by selflessness and unwavering resolve, remains a testament to the highest ideals of duty and honor.
Lt. Gen. Mark Landes, Commanding General of First Army, delivered thoughtful and moving remarks, emphasizing the profound significance of their sacrifice and the responsibility we share to preserve their legacy. His words served as a powerful reminder that remembrance is not only an act of reflection, but a commitment to carry forward the values for which they fought.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009421
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-KQ073-8723
|Filename:
|DOD_111750189
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|FR
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|0
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This work, The Eternal Heroes Ceremony in Normandy, by SSG Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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