Whatever It Takes: 148th BSB Gunnery Range B-Roll Package

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct M2 .50-caliber machine gun gunnery operations during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 3, 2026. Through realistic live-fire training and crew-served weapons proficiency, Soldiers strengthen technical skills, reinforce warfighting fundamentals and improve overall readiness across the formation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009420
|VIRIN:
|260603-Z-QP400-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111750188
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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