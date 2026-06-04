Whatever It Takes: 148th BSB Gunnery Range

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009419" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct M2 .50-caliber machine gun gunnery training during annual training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 3, 2026. Training with crew-served weapon systems helps Soldiers build confidence, improve weapons proficiency and strengthen warfighting capabilities through realistic, hands-on repetition. Annual training provides Soldiers opportunities to sharpen critical combat skills, strengthen crew coordination and reinforce unit readiness while preparing formations for future missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Rydell Tomas Jr.)



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