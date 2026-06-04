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    Explore Europe: Alcantara Gorge

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    ITALY

    05.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    ALCANTARA, Italy (May 31, 2026) Travel video which highlights the Alcantara Gorge hike through the Alcantara river. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella provides tours to servicemembers and DoW civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 08:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009418
    VIRIN: 260531-N-SH175-3001
    Filename: DOD_111750162
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explore Europe: Alcantara Gorge, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN, NASSIG, Explore Europe, Video, MWR

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