ALCANTARA, Italy (May 31, 2026) Travel video which highlights the Alcantara Gorge hike through the Alcantara river. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella provides tours to servicemembers and DoW civilians stationed overseas as part of its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused programs and services that contribute to resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009418
|VIRIN:
|260531-N-SH175-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111750162
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Explore Europe: Alcantara Gorge, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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