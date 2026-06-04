Interview of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Richard Soto, a fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, who ran a unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 08:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009417
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-DR666-8109
|Filename:
|DOD_111750123
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training Interview, by PFC Hatcher Oresic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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