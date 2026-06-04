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    21st TSC Mortuary Affairs Unit Recovery Training Interview

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.02.2026

    Video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Interview of U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Richard Soto, a fatality management noncommissioned officer assigned to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, who ran a unit recovery team training on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany on June 3, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hatcher Oresic)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009417
    VIRIN: 260603-A-DR666-8109
    Filename: DOD_111750123
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    StrongerTogether
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