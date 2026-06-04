New nose art honors the fallen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Waymire, an aircraft structures technician with the 121st Maintenance Group, paints the names of fallen Airmen on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 25, 2026. The new nose art honors 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).