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    New nose art honors the fallen

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ethan Waymire, an aircraft structures technician with the 121st Maintenance Group, paints the names of fallen Airmen on a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, March 25, 2026. The new nose art honors 121st Air Refueling Wing Airmen Capt. Seth Koval, Capt. Curtis Angst, and Master Sgt. Tyler Simmons, who died on March 12, 2026, in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq while flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Ralph Branson).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 07:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009416
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-UU033-1111
    Filename: DOD_111750113
    Length: 00:10:22
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New nose art honors the fallen, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    KC-135
    KC-135 Air Refueling
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    epic fury
    ZEUS 95

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