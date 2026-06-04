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    SOCIAL: Soldiers, cadets place U.S., French flags at Normandy American Cemetery

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    COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Military Academy cadets, and members of the American Battle Monuments Commission place 18,778 flags at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2026, during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. The flags included 9,389 U.S. flags and 9,389 French flags, honoring the service members buried at the cemetery and the enduring bond between the United States and France.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 07:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009414
    VIRIN: 260605-A-XY121-7560
    Filename: DOD_111750085
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FR

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    This work, SOCIAL: Soldiers, cadets place U.S., French flags at Normandy American Cemetery, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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