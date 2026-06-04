SOCIAL: Soldiers, cadets place U.S., French flags at Normandy American Cemetery

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Military Academy cadets, and members of the American Battle Monuments Commission place 18,778 flags at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2026, during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. The flags included 9,389 U.S. flags and 9,389 French flags, honoring the service members buried at the cemetery and the enduring bond between the United States and France.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 07:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009414
|VIRIN:
|260605-A-XY121-7560
|Filename:
|DOD_111750085
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|COLLEVILLE-MONTGOMERY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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