Soldiers, cadets place U.S., French flags at Normandy American Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009412" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 173rd Airborne Brigade, U.S. Military Academy cadets, and members of the American Battle Monuments Commission place 18,778 flags at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 5, 2026, during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day. The flags included 9,389 U.S. flags and 9,389 French flags, honoring the service members buried at the cemetery and the enduring bond between the United States and France.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)