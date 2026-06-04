video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009411" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron integrate with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2, Air Defense Company Alpha to provide command and control capabilities during exercise Astral Knight 2026 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. AK26 enhances readiness by exercising tactical integrated air and missile defense through defensive counter air and offensive counter air operations, strengthening command and control integration across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)