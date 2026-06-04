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    Astral Knight 2026

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    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron integrate with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2, Air Defense Company Alpha to provide command and control capabilities during exercise Astral Knight 2026 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. AK26 enhances readiness by exercising tactical integrated air and missile defense through defensive counter air and offensive counter air operations, strengthening command and control integration across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009411
    VIRIN: 260603-F-YT894-1001
    Filename: DOD_111749968
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astral Knight 2026, by SSgt Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    606 ACS
    MACS 2
    USMC
    AK26
    Astral Knight 26

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