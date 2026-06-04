U.S. Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron integrate with U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2, Air Defense Company Alpha to provide command and control capabilities during exercise Astral Knight 2026 at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 3, 2026. AK26 enhances readiness by exercising tactical integrated air and missile defense through defensive counter air and offensive counter air operations, strengthening command and control integration across the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2026 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009411
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-YT894-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111749968
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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