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    Yamanote Line Uguisudani

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Full social media video focusing on Uguisudani Station and it's surrounding areas. Part of the 'Yamanote Line' series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 00:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009404
    VIRIN: 260603-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111749619
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yamanote Line Uguisudani, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Yamanote Line
    Yamanote
    Japan
    Station
    Tokyo
    Uguisudani

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