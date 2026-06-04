Camp Walker Veterinary Clinic conducted a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Anesthesia training at Camp Walker, May 29, 2026. By getting their hands on a real-life exercise, the staff are ready to respond for an emergency.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009402
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-FA357-6293
|Filename:
|DOD_111749594
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Verterinary Clinic CPR and Anesthesia Training, by PFC Donghyun Ko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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