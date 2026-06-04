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    Verterinary Clinic CPR and Anesthesia Training

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2026

    Video by Pfc. Donghyun Ko 

    AFN Daegu

    Camp Walker Veterinary Clinic conducted a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Anesthesia training at Camp Walker, May 29, 2026. By getting their hands on a real-life exercise, the staff are ready to respond for an emergency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009402
    VIRIN: 260603-A-FA357-6293
    Filename: DOD_111749594
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Verterinary Clinic CPR and Anesthesia Training, by PFC Donghyun Ko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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