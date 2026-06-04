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    Army & Air Force Experience Exchange

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2026

    Video by Pfc. Sang Won Seo 

    AFN Daegu

    8th Mission Support Group demonstrated communications capabilities for 41st Signal Brigade at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. The joint walkthrough allows for more interoperability between forces regarding strategic and tactical communications.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 23:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009401
    VIRIN: 260601-A-FA357-9015
    Filename: DOD_111749587
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army & Air Force Experience Exchange, by PFC Sang Won Seo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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