Army & Air Force Experience Exchange

8th Mission Support Group demonstrated communications capabilities for 41st Signal Brigade at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 28, 2026. The joint walkthrough allows for more interoperability between forces regarding strategic and tactical communications.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009401
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-FA357-9015
|Filename:
|DOD_111749587
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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