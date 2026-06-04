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    Kunsan Hydration PSA

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs 

    AFN Kunsan

    Dehydration is a frequently overlooked risk to service members. When performing duties indoors or outdoors, personnel should maintain adequate hydration by drinking water regularly to ensure optimal performance and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 23:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1009395
    VIRIN: 260604-F-FE180-5238
    Filename: DOD_111749551
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Hydration PSA, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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