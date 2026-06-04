Dehydration is a frequently overlooked risk to service members. When performing duties indoors or outdoors, personnel should maintain adequate hydration by drinking water regularly to ensure optimal performance and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Nia Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 23:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1009395
|VIRIN:
|260604-F-FE180-5238
|Filename:
|DOD_111749551
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kunsan Hydration PSA, by SrA Nia Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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