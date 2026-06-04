524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Competes for the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion (524th DSSB), 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (25th DSB), 25th Infantry Division, showcase their technical expertise and commitment to maintenance excellence on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, February 2026. Bravo Company competed for the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME), a prestigious program recognizing exceptional accomplishments in readiness, maintenance, and sustainment operations. After earning first place at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) level in the Medium Category (101-300 personnel), and placing second at the Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA) level, Bravo Company secured the opportunity to compete at the Department of Defense (DoD) level. These accomplishments distinguish Bravo Company as a premier maintenance organization and reinforces its reputation as the maintenance backbone of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)