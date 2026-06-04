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    524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion Competes for the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion (524th DSSB), 25th Division Sustainment Brigade (25th DSB), 25th Infantry Division, showcase their technical expertise and commitment to maintenance excellence on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, February 2026. Bravo Company competed for the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME), a prestigious program recognizing exceptional accomplishments in readiness, maintenance, and sustainment operations. After earning first place at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) level in the Medium Category (101-300 personnel), and placing second at the Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA) level, Bravo Company secured the opportunity to compete at the Department of Defense (DoD) level. These accomplishments distinguish Bravo Company as a premier maintenance organization and reinforces its reputation as the maintenance backbone of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Brandon Roland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.05.2026 02:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009393
    VIRIN: 260213-A-GW658-9720
    Filename: DOD_111749503
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    Army Award for Maintenance Excellence
    25th DSB
    25th ID
    25th DSSB

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