Today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along the coast of Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany.
Did you know there is a Normandy memorial on Camp Zama?
Watch the video to learn more about it!
#DDay #NormandyLandings #NormandyInvasion #OperationOverload #OmahaBeach #NormanyMemorial #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 22:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009391
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111749473
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.