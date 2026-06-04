D-Day Tribute in Full Bloom: Camp Zama’s Unique Connection to Normandy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along the coast of Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany.



Did you know there is a Normandy memorial on Camp Zama?



Watch the video to learn more about it!



#DDay #NormandyLandings #NormandyInvasion #OperationOverload #OmahaBeach #NormanyMemorial #ArmyTeam #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe