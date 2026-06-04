The Picauville Memorial Ceremony honors the Airborne Paratroopers and aircrew of the C-47 aircraft from the 9th Airforce who participated in the Airborne assault on Normandy during D-Day. Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and preserving the legacy of the Paratroopers and airmen who helped change the course of history on D-Day. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day remind us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009375
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-JA130-6207
|Filename:
|DOD_111749175
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Picauville Memorial Ceremony, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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