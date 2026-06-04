video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Picauville Memorial Ceremony honors the Airborne Paratroopers and aircrew of the C-47 aircraft from the 9th Airforce who participated in the Airborne assault on Normandy during D-Day. Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and preserving the legacy of the Paratroopers and airmen who helped change the course of history on D-Day. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day remind us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.