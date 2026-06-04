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    Picauville Memorial Ceremony

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    FRANCE

    06.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The Picauville Memorial Ceremony honors the Airborne Paratroopers and aircrew of the C-47 aircraft from the 9th Airforce who participated in the Airborne assault on Normandy during D-Day. Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and preserving the legacy of the Paratroopers and airmen who helped change the course of history on D-Day. The 82nd anniversary of D-Day remind us of the courage, sacrifice, and unity of U.S. and Allied forces who fought to liberate the world from tyranny.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009375
    VIRIN: 260602-A-JA130-6207
    Filename: DOD_111749175
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Picauville Memorial Ceremony, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AATW,SwordOfFreedom,Dday,Dday82,AllAmerican,82ndAirborneDivision

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