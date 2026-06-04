A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft provides airlift support to U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. Airborne support occurred during a Joint Forcible Entry operation, a mission designed to rapidly project combat power into a contested environment and establish access for follow-on forces. RED FLAG-Alaska replicates Indo-Pacific operational conditions, integrating joint and coalition forces in training from simulated forward operating bases to improve response capability across the range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009367
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-HI767-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748962
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, RNZAF JFE flight supports 11th ABN DIV airborne ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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