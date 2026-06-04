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    RNZAF JFE flight supports 11th ABN DIV airborne ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2

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    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft provides airlift support to U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2026. Airborne support occurred during a Joint Forcible Entry operation, a mission designed to rapidly project combat power into a contested environment and establish access for follow-on forces. RED FLAG-Alaska replicates Indo-Pacific operational conditions, integrating joint and coalition forces in training from simulated forward operating bases to improve response capability across the range of contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009367
    VIRIN: 260603-F-HI767-2001
    Filename: DOD_111748962
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, RNZAF JFE flight supports 11th ABN DIV airborne ops during RED FLAG-Alaska 26-2, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JBER
    Red Flag-Alaska
    354th OG
    RZNAF
    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division

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