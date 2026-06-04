NNSY Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 21, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009363" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Network hosted the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony May 21, inviting civilians and Sailors alike to come together to honor our fallen servicemembers. Check out this video of the ceremony!



You can also check out the article on the ceremony on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566001/americas-shipyard-honors-fallen-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors



Video by Cole Fraser, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Additional Filming by Alim Jordan, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



#NNSY #MemorialDay