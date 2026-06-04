Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Network hosted the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony May 21, inviting civilians and Sailors alike to come together to honor our fallen servicemembers. Check out this video of the ceremony!
You can also check out the article on the ceremony on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566001/americas-shipyard-honors-fallen-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors
Video by Cole Fraser, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
Additional Filming by Alim Jordan, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
#NNSY #MemorialDay
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009363
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-OQ665-2270
|Filename:
|DOD_111748903
|Length:
|00:14:38
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 21, 2026, by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.