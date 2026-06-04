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    NNSY Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 21, 2026

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Cole Fraser 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Network hosted the annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors Ceremony May 21, inviting civilians and Sailors alike to come together to honor our fallen servicemembers. Check out this video of the ceremony!

    You can also check out the article on the ceremony on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/566001/americas-shipyard-honors-fallen-annual-memorial-day-fall-colors

    Video by Cole Fraser, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Additional Filming by Alim Jordan, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    #NNSY #MemorialDay

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009363
    VIRIN: 260521-N-OQ665-2270
    Filename: DOD_111748903
    Length: 00:14:38
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, NNSY Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors - May 21, 2026, by Cole Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

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