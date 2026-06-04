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    22nd MEU (SOC) returns home from deployment

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) reunite with friends and family on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Marines and Sailors with the 22nd MEU (SOC) returned home from a nearly 10-month-long deployment to support U.S. Southern Command to counter illicit threats, strengthen regional partnerships and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009359
    VIRIN: 260507-M-AT830-1001
    PIN: 1100011
    Filename: DOD_111748824
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 22nd MEU (SOC) returns home from deployment, by LCpl Christina Shields, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Marines
    deployment
    22MEU

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