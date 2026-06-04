U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the obstacle course portion of III Armored Corps best warrior competition, Fort Hood, TX, June 4, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 17:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009358
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XT168-8599
|Filename:
|DOD_111748785
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition, by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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