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    Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the obstacle course portion of III Armored Corps best warrior competition, Fort Hood, TX, June 4, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 17:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009358
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XT168-8599
    Filename: DOD_111748785
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition, by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    7MPAD, BestSquad, IIIACBestSquad, Army, IIIArmoredCorps, PhantomCorps

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