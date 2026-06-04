Day 4 of III Armored Corps 2026 Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009358" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the obstacle course portion of III Armored Corps best warrior competition, Fort Hood, TX, June 4, 2026. The Army Best Squad Competition brings together top-performing Soldiers to compete in a series of demanding events designed to assess tactical competence, leadership, fitness, and squad cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)