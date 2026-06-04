Congrats to the Mighty IKE-NNSY PIA Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009356" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently celebrated the successful early completion of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). We joined Cmdr. Jason Downs, IKE Project Superintendent, to share a huge congratulations to the team on a job well-done!



You are the Force Behind the Fleet! Bravo Zulu Team!



Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Additional Filming by Dave Pastoriza, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)



Written by Kristi Britt, NNSY Public Affairs Specialist and Cmdr. Jason Downs, NNSY Project Superintendent, CVN 69 PIA