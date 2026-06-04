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    Congrats to the Mighty IKE-NNSY PIA Team

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    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently celebrated the successful early completion of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). We joined Cmdr. Jason Downs, IKE Project Superintendent, to share a huge congratulations to the team on a job well-done!

    You are the Force Behind the Fleet! Bravo Zulu Team!

    Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Additional Filming by Dave Pastoriza, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Written by Kristi Britt, NNSY Public Affairs Specialist and Cmdr. Jason Downs, NNSY Project Superintendent, CVN 69 PIA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009356
    VIRIN: 260604-N-UN268-8945
    Filename: DOD_111748761
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Congrats to the Mighty IKE-NNSY PIA Team, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

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