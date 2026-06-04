Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently celebrated the successful early completion of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower's (CVN 69) Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). We joined Cmdr. Jason Downs, IKE Project Superintendent, to share a huge congratulations to the team on a job well-done!
You are the Force Behind the Fleet! Bravo Zulu Team!
Filmed and Edited by Greg Boyd, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
Additional Filming by Dave Pastoriza, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
Written by Kristi Britt, NNSY Public Affairs Specialist and Cmdr. Jason Downs, NNSY Project Superintendent, CVN 69 PIA
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009356
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-UN268-8945
|Filename:
|DOD_111748761
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Congrats to the Mighty IKE-NNSY PIA Team, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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