Coast Guard members participate in Hoops for Troops event with Golden State Warriors

Coast Guard members participate in the Hoops for Troops event hosted by Coast Guard Base Alameda Morale, Well-Being and Recreation in partnership with the Golden State Warriors at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, May 28, 2026. The event featured basketball-focused training on dribbling, passing, shooting and layup techniques, merchandise giveaways, raffle prizes and a scrimmage between teams of Coast Guard participants. Former Golden State Warriors player and current television commentator Kelenna Azubuike provided live commentary during the game. Following the event, Azubuike and Golden State Warriors representatives toured U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), met with crew members and participated in an all-hands gathering aboard the cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009354
|VIRIN:
|260603-G-AW476-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748720
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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