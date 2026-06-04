(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard members participate in Hoops for Troops event with Golden State Warriors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    Coast Guard members participate in the Hoops for Troops event hosted by Coast Guard Base Alameda Morale, Well-Being and Recreation in partnership with the Golden State Warriors at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, May 28, 2026. The event featured basketball-focused training on dribbling, passing, shooting and layup techniques, merchandise giveaways, raffle prizes and a scrimmage between teams of Coast Guard participants. Former Golden State Warriors player and current television commentator Kelenna Azubuike provided live commentary during the game. Following the event, Azubuike and Golden State Warriors representatives toured U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), met with crew members and participated in an all-hands gathering aboard the cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009354
    VIRIN: 260603-G-AW476-1001
    Filename: DOD_111748720
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video