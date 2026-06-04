Coast Guard members participate in Hoops for Troops event with Golden State Warriors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard members participate in the Hoops for Troops event hosted by Coast Guard Base Alameda Morale, Well-Being and Recreation in partnership with the Golden State Warriors at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, California, May 28, 2026. The event featured basketball-focused training on dribbling, passing, shooting and layup techniques, merchandise giveaways, raffle prizes and a scrimmage between teams of Coast Guard participants. Former Golden State Warriors player and current television commentator Kelenna Azubuike provided live commentary during the game. Following the event, Azubuike and Golden State Warriors representatives toured U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750), met with crew members and participated in an all-hands gathering aboard the cutter. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)