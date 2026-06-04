Pvt. Michael Desouze assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gives a America 250th anniversary shoutout at Fort Campbell, Ky., on June 2, 2026. The United States will be celebrating its two and a half centuries of independence this July 4th.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009353
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-QL286-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111748646
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's 250th Birthday Shoutout, by SGT Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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