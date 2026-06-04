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    America's 250th Birthday Shoutout

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Michael Desouze assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) gives a America 250th anniversary shoutout at Fort Campbell, Ky., on June 2, 2026. The United States will be celebrating its two and a half centuries of independence this July 4th.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009353
    VIRIN: 260602-A-QL286-1006
    Filename: DOD_111748646
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's 250th Birthday Shoutout, by SGT Matthew Wantroba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    HHBN
    shoutout
    101st Airborne Division
    voices250

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