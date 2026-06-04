251 Years of Army Sustainment

For 251 years the U.S. Army has depended on its ability to sustain the force, to win wars. Today, U.S. Army Sustainment Command is the inheritor of that legacy, as it sustains today's Army wherever it is in the world.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009343
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XQ291-9165
|Filename:
|DOD_111748609
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
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|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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