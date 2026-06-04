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    251 Years of Army Sustainment

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    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    For 251 years, the U.S. Army has depended on its sustainment capability to fight and win wars. Today, U.S. Army Sustainment Command is the modern inheritor of that legacy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009340
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XQ291-9737
    Filename: DOD_111748595
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

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    This work, 251 Years of Army Sustainment, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AMC
    U.S. Army
    freedom 250

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