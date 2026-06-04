402nd AFSB supports Operation Pathways sustainment operations at Agila Subic

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade conduct logistics sustainment operations at Agila Subic, Philippines, Feb. 24, 2026. As the Army Field Support Brigade west of the international date line, the 402nd AFSB provides maintenance, sustainment logistics and lifecycle management support to Army Sustainment Command units throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The training was conducted as part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises designed to enhance readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-Mcparland)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 15:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009333
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-IP103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748509
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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