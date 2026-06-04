402nd AFSB supports Operation Pathways sustainment operations at Agila Subic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009333" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade conduct logistics sustainment operations at Agila Subic, Philippines, Feb. 24, 2026. As the Army Field Support Brigade west of the international date line, the 402nd AFSB provides maintenance, sustainment logistics and lifecycle management support to Army Sustainment Command units throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The training was conducted as part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises designed to enhance readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-Mcparland)