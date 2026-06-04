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    402nd AFSB supports Operation Pathways sustainment operations at Agila Subic

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    PHILIPPINES

    02.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-McParland 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade conduct logistics sustainment operations at Agila Subic, Philippines, Feb. 24, 2026. As the Army Field Support Brigade west of the international date line, the 402nd AFSB provides maintenance, sustainment logistics and lifecycle management support to Army Sustainment Command units throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The training was conducted as part of Operation Pathways, a series of exercises designed to enhance readiness and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Deneisha Owens-Mcparland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009333
    VIRIN: 260224-A-IP103-1001
    Filename: DOD_111748509
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: PH

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Operation Pathways
    402ndAFSB
    logisitics
    Indo Pacfic

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