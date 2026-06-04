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    39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct MK19 Familiarization Training

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    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    oldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1-153IN, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct MK19 belt-fed grenade launcher familiarization training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 1, 2026. The training provided Soldiers familiarization on the weapon system during annual training and reinforced weapons mastery, confidence and crew readiness.
    The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducted annual training from May 30, 2026, to June 13, 2026, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center to build readiness, strengthen individual and collective proficiency, and prepare Soldiers for future state and federal missions. Annual training provides units the opportunity to validate combat skills, refine leader development and increase lethality across the brigade.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 15:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009332
    VIRIN: 260601-A-CB903-4012
    PIN: 060226
    Filename: DOD_111748495
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

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    TAGS

    39th IBCT
    Fort Chaffee
    MK19 3 40mm grenade launching gun
    Army National Guard

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