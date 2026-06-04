39th IBCT Soldiers Conduct MK19 Familiarization Training

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oldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 1-153IN, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct MK19 belt-fed grenade launcher familiarization training at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 1, 2026. The training provided Soldiers familiarization on the weapon system during annual training and reinforced weapons mastery, confidence and crew readiness.

The 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard, conducted annual training from May 30, 2026, to June 13, 2026, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center to build readiness, strengthen individual and collective proficiency, and prepare Soldiers for future state and federal missions. Annual training provides units the opportunity to validate combat skills, refine leader development and increase lethality across the brigade.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jake Bailey)