Screaming Eagles honor WWII Medal of Honor recipient at Cole Monument

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor Lt. Col. Robert G. Cole at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France, June 4, 2026, during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.
Col. Ryan Bell, commander of the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the event.
On June 11, 1944, Cole led surviving soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, in a bayonet assault against German forces near Ingouf Farm. Cole later received the Medal of Honor for his courage and leadership.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1009322
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-XY121-1858
|Filename:
|DOD_111748356
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
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|0
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|0
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