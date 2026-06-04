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    Screaming Eagles honor WWII Medal of Honor recipient at Cole Monument

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    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.04.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) honor Lt. Col. Robert G. Cole at the Cole Monument in Carentan, France, June 4, 2026, during events commemorating the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.

    Col. Ryan Bell, commander of the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), gave remarks during the event.

    On June 11, 1944, Cole led surviving soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, in a bayonet assault against German forces near Ingouf Farm. Cole later received the Medal of Honor for his courage and leadership.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1009322
    VIRIN: 260604-A-XY121-1858
    Filename: DOD_111748356
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

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    This work, Screaming Eagles honor WWII Medal of Honor recipient at Cole Monument, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DDay
    101st (AASLT)
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAndStrategic
    101st Airborne Division

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