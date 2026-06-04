4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 4th Fighter Wing welcomed Col. Brian Novchich as its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 29, 2026.



Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Morgan Lohse relinquished the guidon, marking Novchich’s assumption of command and the beginning of his leadership of the 4 FW. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Cumpa, 1st Lt. Jason Pannel, SSgt Sean Martin)