4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

The 4th Fighter Wing welcomed Col. Brian Novchich as its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 29, 2026.
Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Morgan Lohse relinquished the guidon, marking Novchich’s assumption of command and the beginning of his leadership of the 4 FW. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Cumpa, 1st Lt. Jason Pannel, SSgt Sean Martin)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009309
|VIRIN:
|260529-F-KC904-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111748152
|Length:
|00:38:14
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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