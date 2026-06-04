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    4th Fighter Wing Change of Command

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    GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin, 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell and Airman 1st Class Kevin Cumpa

    4th Fighter Wing   

    The 4th Fighter Wing welcomed Col. Brian Novchich as its new commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 29, 2026.

    Maj. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Morgan Lohse relinquished the guidon, marking Novchich’s assumption of command and the beginning of his leadership of the 4 FW. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Cumpa, 1st Lt. Jason Pannel, SSgt Sean Martin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009309
    VIRIN: 260529-F-KC904-1001
    Filename: DOD_111748152
    Length: 00:38:14
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 4th Fighter Wing Change of Command, by SSgt Sean Martin, 2nd Lt. Jason Pannell and A1C Kevin Cumpa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Air Force Base
    Change of Command
    Air Combat Command (ACC)
    Air Force

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