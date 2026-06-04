USS New York Freedom 250 Shoutout

260602-N-UF626-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2026) – Engineman 1st Class Gerald Nash, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) wishes the United States a happy 250th anniversary while aboard New York, June 2, 2026. In 2026 the United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 13:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1009306
|VIRIN:
|260602-N-UF626-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111748088
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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