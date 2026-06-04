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    USS New York Freedom 250 Shoutout

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    260602-N-UF626-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 6, 2026) – Engineman 1st Class Gerald Nash, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) wishes the United States a happy 250th anniversary while aboard New York, June 2, 2026. In 2026 the United States will celebrate its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 13:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1009306
    VIRIN: 260602-N-UF626-1002
    Filename: DOD_111748088
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, USS New York Freedom 250 Shoutout, by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    engineman
    shoutout
    Freedom250

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