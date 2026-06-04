Author Heidi Murkoff Visits NMCSD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009299" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Heidi Murkoff, author of the pregnancy guide “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” visited patients, families and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) on May 28, offering encouragement, parenting advice and signed copies of her books during a morale-boosting event focused on supporting military families. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. Editor's Note: Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service does not constitute or imply endorsement by the Department of War or Naval Medical Center San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)