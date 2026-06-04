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    Author Heidi Murkoff Visits NMCSD

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Heidi Murkoff, author of the pregnancy guide “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” visited patients, families and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) on May 28, offering encouragement, parenting advice and signed copies of her books during a morale-boosting event focused on supporting military families. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. Editor's Note: Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service does not constitute or imply endorsement by the Department of War or Naval Medical Center San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 12:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009299
    VIRIN: 260604-N-MJ645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111747964
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Author Heidi Murkoff Visits NMCSD, by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    baby
    NMCSD
    pregnancy
    Heidi Murkoff
    hospital

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