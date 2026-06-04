Author Heidi Murkoff Visits NMCSD

Heidi Murkoff, author of the pregnancy guide “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” visited patients, families and staff at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) on May 28, offering encouragement, parenting advice and signed copies of her books during a morale-boosting event focused on supporting military families. NMCSD employs more than 5,500 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. Editor's Note: Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service does not constitute or imply endorsement by the Department of War or Naval Medical Center San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists 1st Class Marcus L. Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 12:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009299
|VIRIN:
|260604-N-MJ645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111747964
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
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|0
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|0
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