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    Army Reserve Takes Center Stage at Grand Ole Opry

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    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Maj. Long Pham 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command conducted an interview with Nashville's WSM Radio prior to the Grand Ole Opry's Salute to Service event on May 19, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 11:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1009292
    VIRIN: 260519-A-MF939-7250
    Filename: DOD_111747812
    Length: 00:16:29
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Army Reserve Takes Center Stage at Grand Ole Opry, by MAJ Long Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Grand Ole Opry
    Robert D. Harter
    Army Reserve

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