Army Reserve Takes Center Stage at Grand Ole Opry

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, United States Army Reserve Command conducted an interview with Nashville's WSM Radio prior to the Grand Ole Opry's Salute to Service event on May 19, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 11:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1009292
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-MF939-7250
|Filename:
|DOD_111747812
|Length:
|00:16:29
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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