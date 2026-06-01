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    Coast Guard, CBP, partner agencies interdict 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands

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    TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

    05.31.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami 144 aircrew locates an overloaded, unsafe vessel making an unlawful voyage attempt, 15 miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands, May 31, 2026. U.S Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force surface and air units interdicted the vessel carrying 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009291
    VIRIN: 260531-G-G0107-1020
    Filename: DOD_111747808
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TC

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Coast Guard Air Station Miami
    Turks and Caicos Islands
    Operation Vigilant Sentry
    Alien Interdiction
    Law enforcement
    Coast Guard Southeast District

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