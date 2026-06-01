Coast Guard, CBP, partner agencies interdict 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami 144 aircrew locates an overloaded, unsafe vessel making an unlawful voyage attempt, 15 miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands, May 31, 2026. U.S Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force surface and air units interdicted the vessel carrying 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 11:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009291
|VIRIN:
|260531-G-G0107-1020
|Filename:
|DOD_111747808
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TC
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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