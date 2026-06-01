Coast Guard, CBP, partner agencies interdict 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009291" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami 144 aircrew locates an overloaded, unsafe vessel making an unlawful voyage attempt, 15 miles south of the Turks and Caicos Islands, May 31, 2026. U.S Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force surface and air units interdicted the vessel carrying 240 aliens near Turks and Caicos Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Miami)