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    U.S. Army Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course B-roll 4K

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    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School attend one of the most difficult advanced Special Operations courses offered: the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course. Located near Key West, Florida, students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1009287
    VIRIN: 260602-A-UL938-1554
    Filename: DOD_111747758
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course B-roll 4K, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    scuba
    USAJFKSWCS
    combat diver
    Combat Diver Qualification Course
    goarmysof
    SF Dive School

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