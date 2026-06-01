U.S. Army Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course B-roll 4K

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School attend one of the most difficult advanced Special Operations courses offered: the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course. Located near Key West, Florida, students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents.