U.S. Army Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course B-roll 4K

Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School attend one of the most difficult advanced Special Operations courses offered: the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course. Located near Key West, Florida, students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 11:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1009287
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-UL938-1554
|Filename:
|DOD_111747758
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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