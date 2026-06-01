SW Conducts PT with USS Boxer (LHD 4)

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) after a physical training event aboard Boxer in Singapore, May 29, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009281
|VIRIN:
|260529-A-RQ234-4436
|Filename:
|DOD_111747683
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|SG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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