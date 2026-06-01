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    SW Conducts PT with USS Boxer (LHD 4)

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    SINGAPORE

    05.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) after a physical training event aboard Boxer in Singapore, May 29, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009281
    VIRIN: 260529-A-RQ234-4436
    Filename: DOD_111747683
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, SW Conducts PT with USS Boxer (LHD 4), by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War (SECWAR)

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