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    SW Speaks at U.S. Military Academy Graduation "Send Us"

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    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy during a ceremony at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., May 23, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009277
    VIRIN: 260523-A-RQ234-4706
    Filename: DOD_111747623
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Speaks at U.S. Military Academy Graduation "Send Us", by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

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