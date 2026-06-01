Hegseth Speaks at U.S. Military Academy Graduation

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers the commencement address to the 2026 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy during a ceremony at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., May 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009276
|VIRIN:
|260523-A-RQ234-3546
|Filename:
|DOD_111747615
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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