Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awards Purple Heart medals during a pinning ceremony at the Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 18, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2026 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1009275
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-RQ234-7715
|Filename:
|DOD_111747585
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SW Hegseth Presents Purple Hearts at Fort Campbell, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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