(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SW Hegseth Presents Purple Hearts at Fort Campbell

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awards Purple Heart medals during a pinning ceremony at the Sabalauski Air Assault School at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 18, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1009275
    VIRIN: 260518-A-RQ234-7715
    Filename: DOD_111747585
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth Presents Purple Hearts at Fort Campbell, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video