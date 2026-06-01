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    The Barnes Flyover - Ep. 13 - Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

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    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    In the 13th episode of the Barnes Flyover, hosts Melanie Casineau and Jay Hewitt from the 104th Fighter Wing Public Affairs team recap base and community events from May, highlight upcoming events, and sit down with Earl Bonnet from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) to discuss how they can help support guard members and their families.

    Links to all relevant stories and photos can be found at the 104FW DVIDS page here - https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?view...

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    Copyright (c) 104th Fighter Wing Massachusetts Air National Guard. All rights reserved. This funded Air Force podcast is an authorized publication for members of the U.S military services. Contents of the Barnes Flyover are not necessarily the official views of, or endorsed by, the U.S Government, the Department of Defense, the Department of the Air Force, or the Air National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.04.2026 10:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1009272
    VIRIN: 260527-Z-DY432-4001
    Filename: DOD_111747549
    Length: 00:50:38
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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